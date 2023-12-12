Interim Sunderland boss Mike Dodds believes Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will appreciate the Black Cats' performance more once he has had chance to re-watch the match.

Farke commended Sunderland's performance at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening, complimenting their defensive work, but did suggest on more than one occasion that the Black Cats had 'parked the bus'.

Opposite number Dodds laughed off that particular suggestion during his post-match press conference, appearing to disagree with Farke's terminology and description of his side's display.

Leeds were nullified in the north-east and created little of value before Joel Piroe's 89th minute effort was cleared off the line. Dodds felt his team executed their game-plan 'to a tee' and was pleased to have come away with six points from back-to-back home games against West Bromwich Albion and Farke's Whites.

"I'll answer that diplomatically," Dodds said, after being informed of Farke's post-match comments.

"We've taken six points from two really, really strong opposition, two really, really good coaches. I'm sure when he [Farke] watches the game back, which I know a lot of good coaches do, he will appreciate just how good we were."