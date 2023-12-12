Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Whites star's heroics proved in vain as Leeds United's fine recent run came to an abrupt end with a 1-0 defeat at Tuesday night's Championship hosts Sunderland as part of a double blow for Daniel Farke's side.

Keeper Illan Meslier made a world class save to keep out a header from Jobe Bellingham in a goalless first half but Bellingham ultimately bagged the only goal of the game with 12 minutes left.

The defeat ended United's seven-game unbeaten run on a night when automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town moved top and ten points clear of Leeds with a 2-1 win at Watford.

Second-placed Leicester City are eight points ahead of the Whites and now with a game in hand which presents itself tomorrow night at home to Millwall.

Leeds initially began well at the Stadium of Light and went close in just the fourth minute through a free-kick from Crysencio Summerville which was heading for the top right corner before being tipped over the bar by keeper Anthony Patterson.

On the quarter hour mark, Djed Spence tried his luck on his full Whites debut with an attempt from the edge of the box that was deflected well wide. A few moments later, a Georginio Rutter shot was blocked but ex-Whites ace Jack Clarke was a constant threat for Sunderland who went close in the 22nd minute through Alex Pritchard whose curler from the edge of the box flew just wide.

Clarke was causing right back Archie Gray lots of bother and Gray was booked for taking down the Sunderland winger after great skill down the left in the 28th minute.

From the subsequent free-kick, only a combination of Whites ‘keeper Meslier, Joe Rodon and then a goal line clearance from centre-back Pascal Struijk kept out a superb delivery from Pritchard.

But Meslier’s best was yet to come as the Frenchman produced an absolutely outstanding save from the corner, flying through the air to tip away Bellingham's header from Pritchard's corner with Leeds now hanging on.

After a brief pause in pressure, Sunderland squandered a fine chance in the 37th minute as Bellingham sent a free header wide from another Pritchard corner.

Sunderland then received their first booking a few minutes later for a late challenge by Luke O'Nien on Joel Piroe but the Black Cats soon came forward again and Clarke wasted an opening by firing well over the bar from the edge of the box.

Largely thanks to Meslier, the first half ended goalless and Farke kept matters as they were during the break, despite Gray being on a yellow card against the menacing Clarke.

Leeds began the second half on the front foot but a spell of pressure ended as Ethan Ampadu ballooned a terrible effort miles over from 25 yards out. At the other end, a poor defensive header from Gray fell straight to another ex-Leeds player in Niall Huggins who blasted his shot straight at Meslier who saved.

From a subsequent corner, Leeds survived Sunderland shouts for a penalty as James booted O'Nien as he looked to clear, after which Whites assistant Eddie Riemer and also Sunderland head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini were booked on the sidelines.

Leeds looked to get back on top but a tame shot from Glen Kamara was easily saved. As Pritchard led a dangerous Sunderland counter, Ampadu took one for the team in pulling him down for a booking and Clarke blazed a wild effort over shortly after as the Black Cats continued to attack after the free-kick.

A good Leeds chance then went begging as Joel Piroe got his feet in a muddle upon connecting to an attempt from Gray, after which Sunderland countered and James was booked for a foul on Roberts.

But Leeds then countered themselves moments later through Summerville who raced clear and stayed on his feet despite a pull from Clarke which halted his momentum and his eventual shot was easily saved by Patterson.

Farke finally called for a double change in the 75th minute as Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto were brought on for James and Rutter. That meant Piroe playing upfront but Sunderland were looking the more likely and he Black Cats went ahead with 12 minutes left through Bellingham who reacted quickest to Pritchard's header back into the box, beating Gray and applying a close-range finish.

Farke reacted by making another double change, introducing Patrick Bamford and young forward Mateo Joseph as Spence and Kamara made way. The change was made after Summerville had blasted a free kick over the bar but Sunderland were saved by a goalline clearance in the 89th minute as Piroe's strike from the middle of the box was hacked away from under the bar.

Leeds then had five minutes of added time to bag an equaliser but the Black Cats held firm as the Whites fell to their first defeat since October's 1-0 loss at Stoke City.

Sunderland: Patterson, Huggins, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume, Neil, Seelt (Ekwah 71), Ba (Roberts 59), Pritchard (Dack 90), Clarke, Bellingham. Subs not used: Bishop, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Triantis.