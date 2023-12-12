Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Sunderland as four score 5/10 but just four 7s
Leeds United were beaten for the first time since October 25 as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Jobe Bellingham provided the decisive moment as he bundled home from close range after Alex Pritchard's clever header caught out the Whites' defence.
Pascal Struijk cleared the ball but Pritchard reacted smartly to head back towards goal and Bellingham beat Illan Meslier to the ball to bundle home with 78 minutes gone. The Frenchman had earlier produced a stunning save in the first half to keep the Black Cats at bay.
Leeds enjoyed more of the ball and had chances off their own with Joel Piroe seeing a shot cleared off the line by Trai Hume with just minutes of normal time remaining. Leeds had won six of their last seven games coming into the fixture but lost ground on Ipswich Town, who moved top of the table after they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Watford.
Here are the player ratings from this evening's fixture.