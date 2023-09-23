‘The most important’ - Daniel Farke hints at Leeds United decision v Watford

Daniel Farke was speaking ahead of Leeds United v Watford about the Whites' squad options for the Championship fixture at Elland Road

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has offered up a selection hint amid Joe Rodon's unavailability for the visit of Watford this afternoon. The Whites lost Rodon to a controversial red card at Hull City after the defender was shown two yellow cards - the first of which was hotly disputed by Farke.

But now the big question is who will replace Rodon in defence at Elland Road? Farke was posed that question during his pre-match press conference ahead of Watford, and he provided an indication of his plans.

Liam Cooper came off the bench at Hull but when questioned whether it would make sense to have a right-footed and a left-footed player alongside each other at the back, Farke explained: "Yes, so it always depends on the game. The most important topic is the quality of the players.

"Quite often we have two right footers on the pitch and then there's no one also talking about ‘okay, there are two players with the same foot on the pitch’.

“So yes, it helps sometimes some of the angle to build out from the back and then obviously, it's more natural that you have on the left side a left footer and on the right side a right footer but there are also other examples when you are successful.

"So Germany won the World Cup last time, a long time ago at least at the moment, so hopefully we're going into better times pretty soon, but we won this with (Jerome) Boateng and (Mats) Hummels both right footers so it's not a problem. So the most important topic is quality."

Leeds have drawn all three of their Elland Road Championship outings but Farke insists there is no added pressure to end that run against Watford.

He added: “Each and every game there is pressure and then the biggest question from ourselves being because we want to be successful and want to add many, many points. We’re on a good path at the moment, we have a good shape, we show good performances.