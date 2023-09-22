Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Predicted Championship table: Where Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Brom & rivals will finish

Leeds United are back in Championship action against Watford on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 19:38 BST

Leeds United can make it seven points from a possible nine since their return from the international break with a victory over Watford on Saturday.

The Whites beat Millwall 3-0 in London last Sunday and followed that up with a 0-0 draw at Hull City. The visitors were denied by some fine goalkeeping in East Yorkshire but played the final half hour with 10 men and somehow avoided a late defeat after the hosts missed a glorious chance to take all three points.

Leeds have picked up 10 points from their first seven games under Daniel Farke, winning two, drawing four and losing the other. Both of their victories have come away from home as they look to end their winless Elland Road start when the Hornets make the trip to West Yorkshire.

Football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship simulator once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form - and here’s where they are tipping Leeds to finish...

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -36.

1. 24th: QPR

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -36.

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -35.

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -35.

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -28.

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -28.

Predicted points: 51. Projected goal difference: -19.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 51. Projected goal difference: -19.

