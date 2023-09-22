Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Watford injury news with 7 out and 1 doubt for Elland Road clash

Leeds United will be without six players for their home clash with Watford

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 19:19 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 19:26 BST

Leeds United welcome Watford to Elland on Saturday afternoon aiming to pick up their first home win of the season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in a dramatic opening fixture before Luke Ayling rescued a point against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. A 0-0 stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday on September 2 was the club’s last home outing. Leeds have had back-to-back away fixtures at Millwall and Hull City after the international break but will end their three-week wait for an Elland Road return against Watford.

Farke has a handful of injury concerns heading into the game with the Hornets while there are just a couple of concerns for Watford. Below we run through all the players likely to miss the Elland Road outing.

The Northern Irishman is back in team training after a long injury lay-off. However, Farke says he won’t be ready for a few weeks yet.

1. Stuart Dallas - out

Watford confirmed earlier this week he’d be out for a couple of weeks with the player ruled out longer than anticipated.

2. Ken Sema - out

The key defender limped off during the Hornets’ draw with West Brom. He’s rated as 50/50 to play against Leeds.

3. Ryan Porteous - doubt

The defender was red carded at Hull and will miss the game due to suspension.

4. Joe Rodon - out

