Leeds United v Watford injury news with 7 out and 1 doubt for Elland Road clash
Leeds United will be without six players for their home clash with Watford
Leeds United welcome Watford to Elland on Saturday afternoon aiming to pick up their first home win of the season in the Championship.
Daniel Farke’s side drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in a dramatic opening fixture before Luke Ayling rescued a point against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. A 0-0 stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday on September 2 was the club’s last home outing. Leeds have had back-to-back away fixtures at Millwall and Hull City after the international break but will end their three-week wait for an Elland Road return against Watford.
Farke has a handful of injury concerns heading into the game with the Hornets while there are just a couple of concerns for Watford. Below we run through all the players likely to miss the Elland Road outing.