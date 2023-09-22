Leeds United v Watford injury news with 7 out and 1 doubt for Elland Road clash

Leeds United will be without six players for their home clash with Watford

Leeds United welcome Watford to Elland on Saturday afternoon aiming to pick up their first home win of the season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in a dramatic opening fixture before Luke Ayling rescued a point against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. A 0-0 stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday on September 2 was the club’s last home outing. Leeds have had back-to-back away fixtures at Millwall and Hull City after the international break but will end their three-week wait for an Elland Road return against Watford.

Farke has a handful of injury concerns heading into the game with the Hornets while there are just a couple of concerns for Watford. Below we run through all the players likely to miss the Elland Road outing.

1 . Stuart Dallas - out The Northern Irishman is back in team training after a long injury lay-off. However, Farke says he won't be ready for a few weeks yet.

2 . Ken Sema - out Watford confirmed earlier this week he'd be out for a couple of weeks with the player ruled out longer than anticipated.

3 . Ryan Porteous - doubt The key defender limped off during the Hornets' draw with West Brom. He's rated as 50/50 to play against Leeds.