Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing for a home clash with Watford as they look to build on an improved run of results.

The Whites had to settle for a draw last time out, but four points from a possible six is a more than respectable return from two away games following the international break. Daniel Farke’s men will now look to follow up with a home win as they look to establish themselves as promotion contenders over the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Cresswell claim

Charlie Cresswell has been tipped to push for an exit from Leeds having been overlooked so far this season.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has told The Square Ball podcast: “It was notable that Cresswell was out of the squad. There has been a lot of interest in him. If he’s not knocking on the door or in the squad, then you can’t help feeling that he will start looking elsewhere.

“I don’t know how many games you imagine him playing, but with Rodon, Struijk and Cooper – despite everything, he is an England U21, he just seems to be down the pecking order which is not ideal for him.”

Farke on Dallas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke is delighted to have “Leeds legend” Stuart Dallas back in team training but admits it will be a number of weeks before the Northern Ireland international can be considered for first-team action.

He said ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Watford: “First of all I am really delighted because it was a tough road for him through all this. I am sure there were darker moments for him because it is tough when you can’t do what you love, play football.

“It is great to see him back in team training at least and it was big parts of team training yesterday (Thursday). Also the group was delighted, each and every player was outside to give him a warm welcome. It is a big boost for the group, he is a great lad not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. He is a quality player with lots of experience, he is a very important.

“He is a very important player, I always like to speak and talk with him. He is a Leeds legend because he has done so much for this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, it will last a while before he is available. He was out for such a long time and normally you have this rule that you are only back to top fitness once you have trained for as long as you were out. I am hoping it will not last that long but it will definitely be a few weeks until he is fully in my plans and available. But it’s a pretty important step and I am glad for him.”

Watford injury latest

The 24-year-old Scotland international had played every minute of the club’s Championship campaign until he was forced off in the 68th minute in midweek.

Ken Sema is expected to miss the Elland Road clash but Watford boss Valérien Ismaël says Porteous will be assessed on Friday before a decision is made on his involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We will assess him in today’s training session. He didn’t train yesterday, he had just a recovery session. It was a little bit better when he woke up this morning. I can’t tell you anything at the minute, it’s 50/50. We have options, and if he cannot play then another player will get the chance. It’s a long season and we will need all the players. I always stay focussed on the players that are available to give confidence to players who step up when others are not available.

“We are a team and we can compete even when we are missing players. Sierralta is a centre-back, Jake Livermore can play that position, and then we have Pollock who came on the other night.