Leeds United have a lot of players to consider when 2024 comes around.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are pushing hard to return to the Premier League after their heart-wrenching relegation last season. Despite throwing the kitchen sink at their survival run — which included the last-minute appointment of Sam Allardyce — it wasn’t enough to see the Whites avoid the drop.

Leeds got off to a nervous start in their first season back in the Championship and it took four matches before they chalked up their first win. However, Daniel Farke and his side have tallied 22 points so far and currently sit third in the table as they battle for promotion at the end of the term.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as their relegation heartbreak, Leeds also saw a large chunk of their team head out the door during the summer. A total of 16 players left Elland Road, with the majority sent out on loan but there will be decisions to make once they return.

One man who is enjoying a stint away from England is Marc Roca, who has returned to his home country of Spain to play for Real Betis. The midfielder has joined for one season but the fate of Leeds at the end of this season could decide what’s next for him.

According to MuchoDeporte, Roca’s time with the La Liga side could be extended by another year, but only if Leeds miss out on promotion back up to the Premier League.

Roca has made it clear that is happy to be back in Spain and is enjoying his time with Betis, while head coach Manuel Pellegrini is said to have ‘great confidence’ in his player. Since arriving during the summer, the £8.6 million-rated midfielder has not missed a single league match and despite being a defensive midfielder, he has contributed two goals and an assist in result-deciding performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad