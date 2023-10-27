DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United, wasting opportunities since 1919! That result at Stoke City this week was wrong on so many levels.

Why did Daniel Farke change the side so much? Why did he leave the player who was red hot on Saturday on the bench for Wednesday? Why did we think it a good idea for Patrick Bamford, only on the pitch for a few minutes, to take and miss yet another penalty?

So many questions and whatever the answers are they just don’t add up. To get out of this division teams need to box clever, make sure they use every advantage to the full, and don’t waste opportunities and points.

So, the game at Stoke was a horror show. We now need to bounce straight back and get our mojo back against a weak Huddersfield Town side, a side beaten at home by Cardiff on Tuesday night 4-0. We somehow are still third in the table but defeat, unthinkable defeat at home to the Terriers tomorrow, could see us mired back in mid-table. We need to switch on, cover all eventualities, and start making smart decisions. Oh, and hitting the target more would help too.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Huddersfield Town 0

ANDY RHODES

In a busy first week back following the most recent international break, Daniel Farke and Leeds United will have been hoping for at least two victories from three. If not for a certain penalty miss, we might already be celebrating a job well done.

However, United now go into the weekend knowing that Leicester City and Ipswich Town are increasing their lead. The Whites can’t afford to dwell on things, though, and can only focus on their own performances. Farke’s changes to the team at Stoke City didn’t work and when the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James were introduced, things looked much more positive.

It goes without saying, then, that the pair have to start tomorrow if they are available. Farke has made no secret of his need to rotate his squad this week but, in a West Yorkshire derby he will need to play his first choice XI. Huddersfield Town are fresh from a tough defeat of their own and will relish a free hit at Elland Road. A United win against their local rivals will right some potentially costly wrongs.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Huddersfield Town 0

NEIL GREWER

Following a mixed bag of results and performances, Leeds United now need a positive performance and a result. This will not be easy against Huddersfield Town, who will doubtless arrive intent upon frustrating the home side. Opponents are working out how to score against us – largely from corners, and how to defend against us – largely in numbers.

So, we need tactical nous to overcome these obstacles and team selection in terms of player skill sets and fitness will be critical, especially on the back of two away games in a week and a short turnaround time.We have to trust Daniel Farke to get this right. Daniel also needs to address the penalty-taking situation as whilst we seem to be awarded fewer penalties than other teams, we also miss most of them.

I expect Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James to start based on being rested on Wednesday night and on recent performances (if only Cree had taken the penalty on Wednesday!) and I expect Archie Gray to be rested. I do expect Leeds to get a breakthrough though, and once this happens Huddersfield’s resolve will weaken and we’ll score more goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Huddersfield Town 0

KEITH INGHAM

This weekend brings local ‘rivals’ from over the hill to Beeston. Huddersfield Town have certainly had some ups and downs themselves as they went from the Premier League to the lower places of the Championship and flirted with relegation until a certain Neil Warnock changed their fortunes.

Warnock has left recently to be replaced by Darren Moore, after a change of direction was thought to be a better option than sticking with the ex-United boss. Town lost 4-0 at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday. With many games in a week, Daniel Farke may use the game with Town to rest one or two of the team. Jamie Shackleton or Luke Ayling could come in at right-back if Archie Gray is rested and Willy Gnonto is another player who could be used on either wing but Crysencio Summerville and Dan James looked good when they came on at Stoke. It’s good to have options in games.

Local ‘derbies’ often throw the form book out of the window, Town have improved a little under Moore and will definitely up for this game with their nearest rivals. I’m going for a win for Leeds. I just think we have a stronger squad.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Huddersfield Town 1

MIKE GILL

Before the Stoke City game on Wednesday, Daniel Farke gave a convincing explanation for his team changes. Unusually, he was wrong and his disjointed team struggled for most of the first half.The second period and the last half hour were much better, but the momentum was lost after the missed penalty and loss by a single set-piece goal was not unexpected.

The only positive they can take from the game was that there should be no complacency tomorrow when they take on Huddersfield Town. The Terriers are trying to recover from an awful 4-0 home defeat against Cardiff City but we all know that they will raise their game when they turn up at Elland Road. Darren Moore is an experienced coach and he is no stranger to managing with limited resources and it will not come as any surprise if Town come to Elland Road looking for a draw.

Like several games at LS11 this season, the Whites will need to be patient but also positive and you have to trust that they will be hurting enough after Wednesday night to carve out a win.