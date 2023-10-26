After Leeds United fell back down to the Championship last season, a lot of eyes are on the battle for promotion as long-serving Premier League clubs Leicester City and Southampton joined them in the relegated band. The competition is fierce as the second tier clubs fight for either automatic promotion or their shot in the nail-biting play-offs.

Regardless of the end result, this season will have delivered plenty of action for the fans, but which teams have brought in the biggest attendances so far? Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve collected the average attendance numbers for the Championship clubs on home soil — see where Leeds and Elland Road rank compared to their closest rivals.