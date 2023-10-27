Leeds United youngster Lewis Pirie has contributed to five goals for club and country since arriving at Thorp Arch from Aberdeen over the summer.

The teenage forward left the Scottish club in a permanent switch to join up with the Under-18 squad at Elland Road for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000. Pirie had been on Aberdeen’s books for three seasons, moving north to Pittodrie from Dundee FC as a schoolboy.

Still only 16, Pirie has featured regularly for Leeds’ Under-18 side this term, scoring three times against Newcastle United, Manchester City and Sunderland, but is yet to taste victory in the U18 Premier League with his new club. Pirie also picked up an assist versus Middlesbrough, taking his goal involvements to four in his last five domestic appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most recently, Pirie turned provider registering the game’s opening assist in Scotland Under-17s’ two-nil victory against Kazakhstan earlier this week.

A left-footed striker by trade, Pirie joined Leeds this summer alongside fellow Scottish youth international Josh McDonald who has also been among the goals at Thorp Arch. The 2007-born youngster signed from Hamilton Academical’s youth setup and has netted three times for Leeds’ Under-18s as well this season, playing predominantly from the flanks.

Leeds’ scouting of the younger age groups has been one of the club’s lesser-told success stories in recent seasons. United have been able to scour the British Isles, and in some cases further afield, for emerging young talent and bring them through the Whites’ academy. Recent academy signings include Charlie Allen (Linfield), Sean McGurk (Wigan Athletic), Jeremiah Mullen (Liverpool), Mateo Joseph (Espanyol), Leo Hjelde (Celtic), Charlie Crew (Cardiff City), Sonny Perkins (West Ham United), Pascal Struijk (AFC Ajax), Crysencio Summerville (Feyenoord) and Darko Gyabi (Manchester City).