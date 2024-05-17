The euphoria surrounding Elland Road on Thursday night will live long in the memory as Leeds United simply blew away Norwich City to secure their place in the Championship play-off final.

The tie was all but over by half-time after Ilia Gruev’s early free-kick and a goal apiece from Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter took Daniel Farke’s men out of sight against his former club. Crysencio Summerville added to the scoring midway through the second-half as the Elland Road faithful begin to plan their trips to the capital and kept one eye on a potential return to the Premier League.

Although Wembley is understandably at the forefront of everyone’s minds, there are some major decisions lying in wait for the Whites boss as he prepares for next season.