Big new Leeds United prediction after Norwich romp and strong play-off final opponents view

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh Leeds United verdict has been formed after Thursday’s Norwich City romp with a play-offs conclusion prediction and best opponents for the Whites view.

Leeds stormed into next weekend’s Championship play-off final with a 4-0 romp against the Canaries for a 4-0 win on aggregate, four days after Sunday’s goalless draw in the first leg at Carrow Road. Leeds were marginal favourites to win the play-offs ahead of the second leg but the bookmakers are now much more confident that United are going up and West Brom are viewed as being the ‘best’ opponents for the Whites to face at Wembley.

Having been around 11-8 with Southampton 6-4, Leeds are now odds-on with every bookmaker to win next weekend’s play-off final, Farke’s Whites no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6. Southampton are now out to 7-4 ahead of this evening’s second semi-final second leg at home to West Brom who are clear outsiders at 15-2 but as big as 8s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...