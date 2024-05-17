Big new Leeds United prediction after Norwich romp and strong play-off final opponents view
Leeds stormed into next weekend’s Championship play-off final with a 4-0 romp against the Canaries for a 4-0 win on aggregate, four days after Sunday’s goalless draw in the first leg at Carrow Road. Leeds were marginal favourites to win the play-offs ahead of the second leg but the bookmakers are now much more confident that United are going up and West Brom are viewed as being the ‘best’ opponents for the Whites to face at Wembley.
Having been around 11-8 with Southampton 6-4, Leeds are now odds-on with every bookmaker to win next weekend’s play-off final, Farke’s Whites no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 4-6. Southampton are now out to 7-4 ahead of this evening’s second semi-final second leg at home to West Brom who are clear outsiders at 15-2 but as big as 8s.
That suggests Leeds will become even shorter in the betting if Carlos Corberan’s Baggies manage to progress past the Saints from tonight’s clash at St Mary’s. The tie is goalless after last weekend’s first leg at The Hawthorns.
