53 photos of Leeds United's superb fans v Norwich in Elland Road play-off and rival's reaction

Leeds put white scarves on every supporter’s seat ahead of the do or die second leg and those scarves were regularly whirled around the air amid a cauldron of noise in support of Daniel Farke’s side. In front of a packed crowd of 36,384, Leeds then turned on the style, romping to an extremely impressive 4-0 victory to book their place in next Sunday afternoon’s Wembley play-off final.

United and their supporters can now sit back and wait to see who they will face for a place in the Premier League as Southampton and West Brom face off in the second semi-final second leg at St Mary’s on Friday evening.

But Thursday night will live long in the memory and Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was there to capture the action. Here, from Gawthorpe, Getty Images and PA, are some brilliant photos of the night including a Whites star’s shock and a rival’s dismay.

1 . Leeds United v Norwich City Leeds United v Norwich City Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United v Norwich City Leeds United v Norwich City Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United v Norwich City Leeds United v Norwich City Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Leeds United v Norwich City Leeds United v Norwich City Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Leeds United v Norwich City Leeds United v Norwich City Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales