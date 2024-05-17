A frank Leeds United verdict has been issued by a rival player.

“We came this far and that's our last performance of the season, that's the most disappointing thing,” said McLean. “The work we've put in to get to this stage, it's disappointing, think back to December, January-time, where we were written off. "There's so much hard work to get us into this situation, that's the way we go out. That's the most disappointing thing, we didn't give ourselves a chance. It's so hard really, I get the frustrations from the fans, it's so hard to take for everybody. "As a player, you want to be involved in these games, these situations, you need to live off the occasion, but we didn't. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb early on, we didn't get off the bottom and do anything in the game."