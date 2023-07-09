27 famous faces that will support Leeds United during the upcoming season - gallery
The Whites can count on the support of some famous faces from the world of music, television and film.
The Daniel Farke era is underway at Leeds United as Whites supporters hope the former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach manager can lead their side back into the Premier League at the first attempt.
Farke is already hard at work preparing for the new Championship season and he will get a first chance to look at the squad he inherited when the Whites face Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday before they take on Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday week.
A number of current players seem likely to depart over the coming weeks but Farke will also hope to put his own stamp on the Whites squad and ensure there is a positive atmosphere around Elland Road for their first game of the Championship season when Leeds host Cardiff City.
A number of familiar faces will be at the Whites’ home for that game as Leeds can call upon the support of celebrities from the world of television, music and film. The Evening Post looks at some celebrities that are known to be Whites supporters.