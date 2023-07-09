Leeds news you can trust since 1890
27 famous faces that will support Leeds United during the upcoming season - gallery

The Whites can count on the support of some famous faces from the world of music, television and film.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

The Daniel Farke era is underway at Leeds United as Whites supporters hope the former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach manager can lead their side back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke is already hard at work preparing for the new Championship season and he will get a first chance to look at the squad he inherited when the Whites face Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday before they take on Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday week.

A number of current players seem likely to depart over the coming weeks but Farke will also hope to put his own stamp on the Whites squad and ensure there is a positive atmosphere around Elland Road for their first game of the Championship season when Leeds host Cardiff City.

A number of familiar faces will be at the Whites’ home for that game as Leeds can call upon the support of celebrities from the world of television, music and film. The Evening Post looks at some celebrities that are known to be Whites supporters.

These are the celebrity stars that support Leeds United

BeFunky-collage (4).jpg

These are the celebrity stars that support Leeds United

An Oscar-winning actor famed for his role in Gladiator, Crowe is an obvious first pick as one of Leeds United's most famous fans. Of course, Crowe narrated the fly-on-the-wall Amazon Prime documentary 'Take Us Home' detailing the Whites' 2018/19 season.

RUSSELL CROWE

An Oscar-winning actor famed for his role in Gladiator, Crowe is an obvious first pick as one of Leeds United's most famous fans. Of course, Crowe narrated the fly-on-the-wall Amazon Prime documentary 'Take Us Home' detailing the Whites' 2018/19 season.

The world famous chef is known as a Leeds United fan in some quaters, but has admitted to liking rivals Manchester United too. We'll leave this one open for debate.

KEN HOM

The world famous chef is known as a Leeds United fan in some quaters, but has admitted to liking rivals Manchester United too. We'll leave this one open for debate.

Speaking to Mail Online back in 2014, Hussain, said: "For the first 30 years of my life I was a Leeds fan but I switched to Arsenal because I couldn’t bear the thought of taking my kids to lower-division games." Well, I guess he can come back to Elland Road now!

NASSER HUSSAIN

Speaking to Mail Online back in 2014, Hussain, said: "For the first 30 years of my life I was a Leeds fan but I switched to Arsenal because I couldn't bear the thought of taking my kids to lower-division games." Well, I guess he can come back to Elland Road now!

