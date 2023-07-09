The Whites can count on the support of some famous faces from the world of music, television and film.

The Daniel Farke era is underway at Leeds United as Whites supporters hope the former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach manager can lead their side back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke is already hard at work preparing for the new Championship season and he will get a first chance to look at the squad he inherited when the Whites face Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday before they take on Monaco at York City’s LNER Community Stadium on Saturday week.

A number of current players seem likely to depart over the coming weeks but Farke will also hope to put his own stamp on the Whites squad and ensure there is a positive atmosphere around Elland Road for their first game of the Championship season when Leeds host Cardiff City.

A number of familiar faces will be at the Whites’ home for that game as Leeds can call upon the support of celebrities from the world of television, music and film. The Evening Post looks at some celebrities that are known to be Whites supporters.

RUSSELL CROWE An Oscar-winning actor famed for his role in Gladiator, Crowe is an obvious first pick as one of Leeds United's most famous fans. Of course, Crowe narrated the fly-on-the-wall Amazon Prime documentary 'Take Us Home' detailing the Whites' 2018/19 season.

KEN HOM The world famous chef is known as a Leeds United fan in some quaters, but has admitted to liking rivals Manchester United too. We'll leave this one open for debate.

NASSER HUSSAIN Speaking to Mail Online back in 2014, Hussain, said: "For the first 30 years of my life I was a Leeds fan but I switched to Arsenal because I couldn't bear the thought of taking my kids to lower-division games." Well, I guess he can come back to Elland Road now!

