The Whites’ first test of pre-season will come in the form of bitter rivals Man United at the sold out Ullevaal Stadion in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Wednesday, July 12.

New boss Daniel Farke will take to the dugout for the first time as Whites manager going up against an opponent the club has rarely got been successful against in recent seasons.

Similar to Leeds, Erik ten Hag’s side are set to be depleted given the number of internationals in Man United’s squad only due to return to pre-season days before the fixture in Scandinavia.

A general view inside the Ullevaal Stadion (Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

The likes of Daniel James, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober and Rodrigo are all expected to miss the game having only reported back for Leeds’ pre-season testing two days prior. Charlie Cresswell, Illan Meslier, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto will play no part following their involvement at the Under-21 European Championships, which concludes on Saturday with England taking on Spain – live on Channel 4.

However, Farke will have as many as 26 players to choose from, including Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk and Cody Drameh – all of whom reported to Leeds Beckett University for physical testing on Monday.

Leeds fans will be able to keep up with the action in Oslo by purchasing a one-time LUTV pass priced at £7.99, courtesy of the club’s official channel.

An update on the Leeds United club website read: “Please note, existing LUTV subscriptions do not cover any pre-season games and no audio-only commentary will be available. The only way to watch these games on LUTV is by purchasing a match pass through the website.”