CalcioMercatoWeb [CMW] suggest McKennie’s time at Elland Road will come to an end following the Whites’ final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. McKennie’s initial loan deal reportedly includes an option to buy in the region of £30 million, however it appears unlikely Leeds will retain the player on a permanent basis.

This may be due to the fact Leeds cannot guarantee in which league they will compete next season, with the side still needing to pick up points away to West Ham United and against Spurs before the campaign comes to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"McKennie is ready to start again with a new adventure and [Roberto] De Zerbi seems intrigued by the revaluation of the former Schalke 04 player,” the Italian outlet reports, claiming a £22 million figure would appease parent club Juventus. “Weston has always shown great quality but has never managed to express it fully. De Zerbi will try to make him explode.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds player Weston McKennie reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“The American would arrive at Brighton at the age of 25 (due to turn 25 in August), and with half a year of Premier League football behind him,” CMW add.

It was understood to be the case that should Leeds remain in the top flight, a deal keeping the USMNT international midfielder permanently could be struck with relative ease. However, the landscape appears to have shifted, according to sources in Italy.

Granted, CMW’s report does state: “[McKennie] has hardly ever played. It was a strange decision by the Whites to take him in January, as he has never been part of the club's starting rotation. To date, the class of '98 [player] has only played 17 times, but not always as a starter, with Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In actual fact, McKennie has started every available game for Leeds since joining, therefore the validity of CMW’s information pertaining to his future can be called into question.