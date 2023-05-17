Leeds United have two games remaining as they aim to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites make the trip to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon before finishing the campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur the following week.

With the relegation battle having the potential to go down to the wire, fine margins could provide more twists and be the difference between relegation and survival.

One factor that has had an impact on the relegation fight is the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The use of the technology has divided opinion and caused plenty of controversry since first being used in the Premier League.

It has been involved a number of occassions this season, including with Leeds. The most recent incident came last weekend when Junior Firpo was penalsied by VAR for a handball in the area, as Callum Wilson netted the penalty in a 2-2 draw.

Former Leeds player Gary McAllister, who played almost 300 games for the Whites and was part of the title-winning team in 1992, felt VAR made the right call for that incident.

“It’s unexplainable why he goes so high with his hand,’ he said on BT Sport.

“He gets himself in a terrible position, it’s a desperate and wrong decision. It comes from being under pressure, the pressure of having to get a result. They made bad decisions.”

With VAR making an impact on results we looked at how the table might look without the techonolgoy.

Leeds would sit outside the bottom three while Man City would have already wrapped up the title. West Ham would have around seven extra points while Liverpool would have nine fewer than their current total.

Only considering decisions when a goal was disallowed or awarded by Stockley Park, or when a penalty was given by VAR and scored, here’s how the table might be affected heading into the final games...

Premier League table without VAR

1. Man City - 89 (+4)

2. Arsenal - 82 (+1)

3. Newcastle United - 66 (0)

4. Man Utd - 66 (0)

5. Brighton - 61 (+3)

6. Spurs - 57 (0)

7. Liverpool - 56 (-9)

8. Villa - 53 (-4)

9. Fulham - 52 (+1)

10. Brentford - 50 (-3)

11. Chelsea - 44 (+1)

12. Palace - 44 (+1)

13. West Ham - 44 (+7)

14. Wolves 40 (0)

15. Bournemouth - 40 (+1)

16. Forest 37 (+3)

17. Leeds 36 (+5)

18. Everton 34 (+2)

19. Leicester City 33 (+3)