Southampton player hails 'perfect' platform Leeds United provided despite Whites admission

A rival defender has described a Leeds United challenge as the “perfect” tonic for his side despite praise for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Southampton approached Saturday’s Championship hosting of Leeds having lost their last four games in succession but bounced back as the Whites were condemned to a 3-1 defeat after trailing 3-0 inside 35 minutes.

Speaking to SFC Media, Saints defender Ryan Manning has explained how various ingredients about the fixture were ideal for his team, including the admission that Daniel Farke’s outfit were a “good side”.

"It was always going to be a tough test, but I think it’s almost the perfect fixture for us," said Manning.

PERFECT MIX: Of ingredients for Southampton against Leeds United says Saints defender Ryan Manning, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.PERFECT MIX: Of ingredients for Southampton against Leeds United says Saints defender Ryan Manning, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
PERFECT MIX: Of ingredients for Southampton against Leeds United says Saints defender Ryan Manning, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Good team coming to us, early kick-off, on Sky, perfect platform for us to go on and put in a performance, which is what we did.

"We worked hard this week, after the Boro result, we came in and had to make the decision to continue the way it was or knuckle down and graft and just work hard, which is what we did.

"The fast start was massive for us. Then something we’ve struggled with this season is scoring and keeping the pressure on, get the second, get the third. We did that and it killed the game. All round, a lot of relief but a lot of satisfaction for a good performance.

"Now as a group I think it’s important we don’t sit back and enjoy it too long, we have to get going again Tuesday."

