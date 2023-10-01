'Don't expect to see again' - Jermaine Beckford on Leeds United problem and remedy

Whites hero Jermaine Beckford has pinpointed a Leeds United problem and what he does not expect to see again.

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Saturday’s Championship clash at Southampton unbeaten in their last six games yet fell to a 3-1 defeat after trailing 3-0 at the break. The Saints lined up having lost their last four games but Beckford felt the home side’s direct game-plan “threw” Leeds as part of an “uncharacteristic” display from the Whites.

Speaking post-match on Sky Sports, Beckford declared that he did not expect to see such a performance again but quickly pinpointed Wednesday night’s hosting of QPR as the chance for a remedy of bouncing back.

"I think Southampton's game-plan completely threw Leeds United off,” said Beckford. "It was very frustrating, they just didn't seem to get in the groove of things at all. They were second to most balls, especially in that first half.

'LEGGY': Leeds United in Saturday's defeat at Southampton as Saints midfielder Stuart Armstrong gets in between Whites pair Crysencio Summerville, left, and Glen Kamara, right. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

"Southampton were fantastic, they moved the ball really well, they didn't keep the ball at the back as I expected them to do, they changed their game-plan very, very quickly and very cleverly. It was an uncharacteristic performance from Leeds United and one that I don't expect to see again any time soon."

Pressed on the need to push on after a second defeat of the season, Beckford reasoned: “The best way to get over a loss is by having another game a couple of days away and that's exactly what Leeds United have got.