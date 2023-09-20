Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The ‘brilliant’ thing that Leeds United did has just been highlighted

One of Daniel Farke’s summer signings has been lauded ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Championship rivals Hull City.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Former Luton Town forward Sam Parkin has described Joel Piroe as ‘a brilliant signing’ for Leeds United. There were several clubs across the Premier League, Championship and in Europe that were said to be keen on the Dutch frontman after he plundered his way to 46 goals and eight assists in 96 appearances for Swansea City during a two-year stay at the Welsh club.

Southampton were said to be keen on Piroe after they considered reuniting the striker with his former Swansea manager Russell Martin - but it was Leeds that won the race for his services as they paid over £10m to secure his services.

Piroe has wasted little time in making an impact with Daniel Farke’s side as he scored in wins at Ipswich Town and Millwall and he will now hope to continue his goal-a-game record when his side make the short trip to Hull City.

Most Popular

Speaking after the striker’s two-goal display in Sunday’s win at The Den, Farke praised the growing partnership between Piroe and Georginio Rutter, saying: “It’s always good for the confidence of my offensive players when they are capable to score and also the relationship between Rutter and Piroe was quite good.

“I got the feeling in the last game that Joel was sometimes a bit too deep in his positioning and we played it today even a bit more flexible from the position.”

EFL pundit Parkin believes Southampton could have been ‘thrown into a different stratosphere’ had they landed Piroe during the summer transfer window - and stated the striker is showing ‘signs of a top quality marksman’ during the early days of his time at Elland Road.

Parkin told the ‘What the EFL?’ podcast: “His two touches are beautiful (first goal against Millwall). He and Rutter are going to have a great partnership. The finish when you’re moving like that are the signs of a top quality marksman. I think he’s very, very good. I thought he would have immediately thrown Southampton into a different stratosphere had he gone there, as I think he’s a brilliant signing.”

