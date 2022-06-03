After a difficult year, Leeds United will want to add to their existing squad to avoid another Premier League relegation battle next season.

Jessie Marsch has already confirmed the signing of Brenden Aaronson from his old side Red Bull Salzburg, and it seems he has not finished negotiating with his former outfit.

Leeds are 'now intent on completing a second swoop' by signing Rasmus Kristensen, who enjoyed a terrific season at Marsch’s old side in Austria. The defender would likely cost £10m, but other clubs such as West Ham and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the 24-year-old.

The defender earned his plaudits for his performances last season in Austria, scoring ten goals and seven assists from the full-back position.

Rasmus Kristensen goes head to head with Robert Lewandowski.

The Dane joined RB Salzburg back in 2019 and he is fast becoming one of Europe’s highly regarded young defenders.

Kristensen’s current manager at Salzburg has been full of praise for the player, saying: “He is an absolute leader on the pitch. His emotions push the whole team.

“As a right-back, he has a very strong offensive drive, marches up and down the line and is also a goal threat.”

Leeds' defensive issues were no secret last season so these comments will be exciting for supporters to see.

The full-back position has changed immeasurably over the last few years and Kristensen’s playing style has been compared with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The player could provide a great deal going forward, but he could also help fortify their backline.