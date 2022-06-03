Ex-Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has insisted that the Whites could rise again after the setback of a 16-year Premier League exile.

Dorigo was part of the United side who lifted the club’s last top-flight title thirty years ago in 1992 and has since retained his association with the club, acting as co-commentator for LUTV as the Whites confirmed their return to the Premier League in 2020 after a lengthy spell in the lower divisions.

Following Leeds’ brush with relegation this season, Dorigo has explained how the club’s history affects its present.

“If you’re talking about fans and potential, then we absolutely have the ability to be a massive club,” Dorigo said.

“I can’t stress enough that being outside of the top league for 16 years has put us so far behind in lots of ways.

“The ownership will want to be bigger and better, we’re on that journey, but it’s always a knife’s edge - how much you invest in things like the stadium versus making sure we have a team out there worthy of Premier League status.

“We saw how close we came to losing it last season.”

