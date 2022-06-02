Leeds United hoping to finalise at least one more quick transfer in next week

Brenden Aaronson became the club's first addition a week ago, moving from RB Salzburg in a £25m deal to reunite with head coach Jesse Marsch. That deal will become official on July 1 and is pending the usual international clearance and work permit but Aaronson has penned a five-year contract at Elland Road.

Leeds are now intent on completing a second swoop on Marsch's former club Salzburg, to pick up right-back Rasmus Kristensen for around £10m.

The defender's involvement in Denmark's four internationals over the next 11 days would not necessarily impede Orta from finalising a deal for a player who looked set to sign for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund until Leeds made clear their interest. Stuart Dallas' lengthy time out and Luke Ayling's uncertain timeline for a post-surgery comeback makes a right-back one of the Whites' priorities and Kristensen is a player who knows Marsch's system.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the full scale of Leeds' summer transfer business will partly depend on the situation with Raphinha and whether or not a Champions League side makes an offer that would significantly boost the Elland Road coffers, Orta has been working on a number of potential deals since the season ended, flying into several countries to speak to players.

The Whites want to strengthen Marsch's squad numerically as well as with quality and one of the areas they hope to bolster is midfield. Although reports have linked the Whites with a move for Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White, a player Orta has long admired, the club believes Aaronson, who scored for the United States Men's National Team this week, ticks the attacking box so they are now looking at additions who could add competition and back-up for Kalvin Phillips in the defensive role.

Phillips has consistently maintained that he wants to stay at Elland Road and the club are confident they can tie him down to an improved deal this summer, although reports have suggested that Manchester City could try to tempt the England star across the Pennines.

Leeds also want to add a striker having suffered with Patrick Bamford out injured for the majority of last season and could seek to bring in an experienced goalkeeper as back-up to first-choice number one Illan Meslier.

SECOND REUNION - Leeds United have already reunited Jesse Marsch with Brenden Aaronson and are intent on completing a second swoop on RB Salzburg for Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, pictured right. Pic: Getty