Whites centre-back Llorente played the full duration of Spain's Nations League clash against Portugal in Seville which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Llorente was booked in the contest but only his centre-back partner Pau Torres had more touches of the ball and the Whites defender offered a passing completion rate of 91 per cent as 67 of his 74 attempted passes were accurate.

The 28-year-old, who had 85 touches of the ball, also won two out of his three attempted aerial battles in addition to making five clearances and four ball recoveries.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOLID: Leeds United's Diego Llorente carries the ball forward for Spain during Thursday night's 1-1 draw against Nations League visitors Portugal in Seville. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images.

Spain were heading for victory after a 25th-minute strike from Alvaro Morata only for Ricardo Horta to equalise eight minutes from time but Llorente sent a strong message via his solid display.

The defender has not played a full game for Spain since also excelling in a goalless draw at home to Portugal in an international friendly of July 2020.

Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier also impressed on Thursday evening, the custodian playing the full duration of a 2-0 victory for France's under-21s at home to Serbia's under-21s in a European Under-21s qualifier at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.