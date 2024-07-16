Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Championship players are without a club after coming to the end of their contracts

The 2024-25 Championship campaign is less than a month away as Leeds United prepare to host newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road on the opening weekend. The transfer business has started to ramp up across the division following the conclusion of Euro 2024 and Copa America and there will likely be more incomings at Thorp Arch before Pompey make the trip to West Yorkshire.

So far, Leeds have signed Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns while Joe Rothwell has joined on loan from Bournemouth. On the departure front, Archie Gray has joined Tottenham Hotspur, while the likes of Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell and Diego Llorente have left the club on permanent deals. Along with deals being agreed between clubs, there are still plenty of free agents available as teams look to bolster their options while keeping transfer costs down. Three Leeds players from last season are currently among those in the Championship without a contract with Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh leaving Elland Road while the future of captain Liam Cooper remains up in the air.

Although Leeds have yet to confirm if Cooper will sign a new deal or leave, he is officially out of contract and has been attracting interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers. The Scotland international has been with the Whites since 2014 and has made 284 appearances for the club, with 11 goals to his name. Leeds announced talks were being held with Cooper and Jamie Shackleton when they confirmed their retained list but the latter has already left Elland Road and signed for the Blades.

As reported by the YEP, the 32-year-old would prefer to remain at Leeds but with longer deals on offer from elsewhere, a departure has become a very real possibility. As of earlier this month, there had been no sign of movement towards an agreement between player and club. As Cooper continues to mull over his future, we have listed every Championship player below who is currently without a contract, including some experienced names. Any you would take at Leeds?

Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic (QPR), Ryan Schofield (Portsmouth), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), Liam Roberts (Middlesbrough), Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall), Blondy Nna Noukeu (Stoke City), David Robson (Hull City).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), John Egan (Sheffield United), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Cody Drameh (Leeds United), Dimitrios Giannoulis (Norwich City), Dan Potts (Luton Town), Cyrus Christie (Hull City), Osman Kakay (QPR), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Chris Basham (Sheffield United), Erik Pieters (West Brom), Danny Batth (Norwich City), Ciaran Clark (Stoke City), Martin Kelly (West Brom), Steve Seddon (Oxford United), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle), Oscar Hals (Plymouth Argyle), Aaron Drewe (QPR), Duncan Idehen (Bristol City), Haji Mnoga (Portsmouth), Josh Dockerill (Portsmouth).

Midfielders: Andre Dozzell (QPR), Bradley Dack (Sunderland), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Andres Weimann (Bristol City), Yann M’Vila (West Brom), Jack Cork (Burnley), Adam Reach (West Brom), Matty James (Bristol City), Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City), Ben Woodburn (Preston North End), Liam Walsh (Swansea City), Jake Livermore (Watford), Korey Smith (Derby County), Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Marcus Browne (Oxford United), Harry Jewitt-White (Portsmouth), James Henry (Oxford United), Liam Vincent (Portsmouth).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City), Wesley (Stoke City), Ian Poveda (Leeds United), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City), D’Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Josh Martin (Portsmouth), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Vaughn Covil (Hull City), Ellis Taylor (Sunderland), Albert Adomah (QPR), Dwight Gayle (Derby County), Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).