Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Leeds United are less than 24 hours away from a return to action, following recent news of Tuesday’s opening summer friendly against Rangers. First-team players are not expected to feature in the game but it kicks off a four-week spell in which Daniel Farke’s side return to the pitch against a number of sides, with a trip to Harrogate Town on Friday evening preceding a summer camp in Germany and the visit of Valencia to Elland Road on August 3 - a week before their Championship opener against Portsmouth.

Farke’s squad have been building fitness at Thorp Arch for the past fortnight but those working behind the scenes at Leeds have also been hard at work as summer transfer activity kicks up a notch. Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell have arrived in West Yorkshire, with a raft of exits - of which Glen Kamara could soon follow amid continued interest from Stade Rennais. It’s set to be a busy few weeks in West Yorkshire and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Gnonto latest

Leeds could soon see their resolve tested regarding the future of current stars, with reports suggesting Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Wilfried Gnonto. TEAMtalk reports that Eddie Howe’s side are ready to throw their hat in the ring for Gnonto’s signature, having identified the 20-year-old as an excellent addition for a key position.

Newcastle have made the signing of a winger their top priority, with Miguel Almiron on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs, and Howe is keen to add more goals to his frontline. The Magpies boss is also thought to be impressed by Gnonto’s versatility, as shown by his ability to move from left to right-wing at Elland Road.

As with every other member of the squad, Leeds are no longer actively looking to sell Gnonto after getting the cash they needed via Archie Gray’s £40m move to Tottenham. But they will consider appropriate offers and the report suggests it would take at least £25m for them to come to the table regarding Gnonto. Everton are also thought to remain interested, having seen several bids rejected last summer.

O’Hare medical

Reported Leeds target Callum O’Hare look set to join Championship rivals Sheffield United, having become a free agent after leaving Coventry City earlier this summer. The Star reports that O’Hare will sign a four-year deal at Bramall Lane after completing his medical, which began on Monday.

O’Hare emerged as a target for several clubs after confirming he would leave Coventry, following the expiration of his contract. Leeds were among the names to be linked with the 26-year-old but there was never any suggestion they were keen on progressing with interest as a matter of urgency, with other areas of the squad prioritised.

There was thought to be Premier League interest as well but O’Hare looks to have opted for another year of Championship football with Sheffield United, who expect to challenge Leeds for a top-two finish. The Blades are starting to recruit after more than a dozen exits, with Whites academy graduate Jamie Shackleton turning down the offer of a contract extension in West Yorkshire in favour of more regular football in Sheffield.