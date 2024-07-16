Leeds United goalkeeper set for loan move following two-game trial and penalty save
Ombang is one of three young goalkeepers in line to feature for Leeds' Under-21 setup this season but could instead gain senior experience with the Celts after going on trial at The Citadel. Harry Christy and Rory Mahady are Ombang's competition at Thorp Arch where minutes are likely to be few and far between for whoever finds themselves nearer the bottom of the pecking order.
The YEP understands Ombang has featured twice for non-league side Farsley, helping the team to a 3-0 win over Eccleshill United during his first outing, whilst also pulling off a penalty save in the closing stages of the second half.
Listed only as a trialist in Farsley's pre-season friendlies so far, Ombang made his second appearance in a 1-1 draw with Bridlington Town. It follows a similar spell out on loan last season at Ossett United who play in the Northern Premier League Division One, two leagues below Farsley.
The Celts are coached by player-manager Clayton Donaldson, once an EFL stalwart with the likes of York City, Brentford, Birmingham City and Crewe Alexandra amongst several others.
Ombang arrived at Thorp Arch three summers ago, joining from Bradford City's academy. Now 19 years of age, he is expected to spend at least a portion of the 2024/25 season on loan in the National League North with Farsley, gaining valuable first-team exposure.
The teenager remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2026 having signed fresh terms on a new deal back in May this year.
