Leeds United goalkeeper set for loan move following two-game trial and penalty save

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United youngster Darryl Ombang is expected to join local side Farsley Celtic following a successful trial period with the National League North outfit.

Ombang is one of three young goalkeepers in line to feature for Leeds' Under-21 setup this season but could instead gain senior experience with the Celts after going on trial at The Citadel. Harry Christy and Rory Mahady are Ombang's competition at Thorp Arch where minutes are likely to be few and far between for whoever finds themselves nearer the bottom of the pecking order.

The YEP understands Ombang has featured twice for non-league side Farsley, helping the team to a 3-0 win over Eccleshill United during his first outing, whilst also pulling off a penalty save in the closing stages of the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Listed only as a trialist in Farsley's pre-season friendlies so far, Ombang made his second appearance in a 1-1 draw with Bridlington Town. It follows a similar spell out on loan last season at Ossett United who play in the Northern Premier League Division One, two leagues below Farsley.

The Celts are coached by player-manager Clayton Donaldson, once an EFL stalwart with the likes of York City, Brentford, Birmingham City and Crewe Alexandra amongst several others.

Ombang arrived at Thorp Arch three summers ago, joining from Bradford City's academy. Now 19 years of age, he is expected to spend at least a portion of the 2024/25 season on loan in the National League North with Farsley, gaining valuable first-team exposure.

The teenager remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2026 having signed fresh terms on a new deal back in May this year.

Related topics:National League North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice