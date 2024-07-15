Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United XI will play Scottish Premiership side Rangers on Tuesday afternoon as the club continues its pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Philippe Clement announced the scheduled fixture in a social media video released to Gers supporters on Monday.

"On Tuesday, it will be training for part of the group and part of the group will play a game against the second team of Leeds," the Belgian told Rangers TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we are going to build towards the game on Saturday against Manchester United."

Leeds are not expected to field many first-team squad members against the Scottish giants with the fixture billed as United’s Under-21s versus Rangers’ B-Team squad. The match is also scheduled to be played at the club’s Auchenhowie training base and will be contested behind-closed-doors.

The Whites have a friendly with League Two side Harrogate Town booked in for Friday evening before heading to Germany where they will play two matches against local opposition. The games on the continent will be played behind closed doors with supporters asked not to travel.

Leeds' final friendly of pre-season comes against Spanish LaLiga club Valencia at Elland Road on August 3. The Whites' season opener will also take place at home when Daniel Farke's side go up against newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10.