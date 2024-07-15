New Leeds United friendly details vs top flight club revealed as opposition boss announces fixture
Rangers boss Philippe Clement announced the scheduled fixture in a social media video released to Gers supporters on Monday.
"On Tuesday, it will be training for part of the group and part of the group will play a game against the second team of Leeds," the Belgian told Rangers TV.
"Then we are going to build towards the game on Saturday against Manchester United."
Leeds are not expected to field many first-team squad members against the Scottish giants with the fixture billed as United’s Under-21s versus Rangers’ B-Team squad. The match is also scheduled to be played at the club’s Auchenhowie training base and will be contested behind-closed-doors.
The Whites have a friendly with League Two side Harrogate Town booked in for Friday evening before heading to Germany where they will play two matches against local opposition. The games on the continent will be played behind closed doors with supporters asked not to travel.
Leeds' final friendly of pre-season comes against Spanish LaLiga club Valencia at Elland Road on August 3. The Whites' season opener will also take place at home when Daniel Farke's side go up against newly-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10.
