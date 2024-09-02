Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of players remain without a club after being released by Championship sides

The transfer window is officially closed for Championship clubs with summer trading coming to an end at 11pm on Friday - however, there are still plenty of players who could be on the move over the coming weeks.

While teams in the second tier cannot sign players from another club, they are still allowed to complete deals for free agents if they want to add more experience or depth to their squad. Leeds United finished their transfer business last week as they announced two deadline day signings, with Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt the club’s final additions of the window as they now put their full focus into securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites reached the Championship play-off final last term as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton at Wembley. They have started the current campaign with eight points from the first 12 on offer as they now pause for the first international break of the season.

One former Leeds player in Liam Cooper has been left out of Scotland’s squad as he continues to search for his next club. The defender had hoped to join Hull City last week but that move fell through before links to Derby County emerged. Talks took place between Cooper's camp and Leeds over a new deal at Elland Road but no contract offer came with the club only suggesting what they would be willing to consider in principle, which included a salary reflective of game-time and his place in the pecking order. Daniel Farke has Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as his first-choice centre-half pairing while Max Wober also remains at the club.

As Cooper continues his search for his next club we have listed all of the players released by Championship sides who are still without a club as things stand. Any surprises in here?

Championship free agents

Goalkeeper: Ryan Schofield (Portsmouth), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), David Robson (Hull City).

Defence: John Egan (Sheffield United), Reggie Cannon (QPR), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City), Dan Potts (Luton Town), Cyrus Christie (Hull City), Osman Kakay (QPR), Erik Pieters (West Brom), Stoke City (Ciaran Clark), Martin Kelly (West Brom), Jack Endacott (Plymouth Argyle), Aaron Drewe (QPR).

Midfielders: John Fleck (Blackburn Rovers), Daniel Johnson (Stoke City), Jack Cork (Burnley), Adam Reach (West Brom), Matty James (Bristol City), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City), Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jake Livermore (Watford), Louie Watson (Luton Town), Elliot Thorpe (Luton Town), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Samuel Kalu (Watford), Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Josh Martin (Portsmouth), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Dwight Gayle (Derby County), Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).