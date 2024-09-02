Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news and rumours from Leeds United and their Championship rivals

The transfer window is now closed for Leeds United and their Championship rivals but the rumour mill will continue to churn until it opens once again in January.

Clubs can still sign free agents following Friday's 11pm deadline but for the majority of clubs it will be a case of going with what they have got for the next four months.

Leeds had a busy summer window with a number of players moving on as the Whites also welcomed new squad members to the club. After starting the campaign with back-to-back draws, Leeds have won their last two league games 2-0 as they recorded triumphs over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City.

There will now be a break in domestic action for Championship and Premier League clubs as the first international break of the season gets underway. Below we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours from Leeds United and some of their Championship rivals.

Leeds United 'agree' pre-contract with young star

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a pre-contact with Nigerian star Leonard Ngenge who has already signed the deal to move to Elland Road down the line. Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Leeds were hoping to strike an agreement with Ikorodu City for the youngster, who has also reportedly attracted attention from other clubs. In a later update, Nixon added that a deal had now been agreed.

Ngenge is already said to have had a trial with Leeds in the not too distant past, but it’s important to note that any agreement would be a future transfer, hence why a pre-contract has been signed. That’s because FIFA rules state players cannot make the move abroad until they are 18, and Ngenge is still only 16 years of age.

Mousinho opens up on Whyte's contract termination

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted that terminating Gavin Whyte's contract with the club was the 'best thing to do'. According to our sister title The News, a financial settlement was agreed with Whyte to terminate his contract two years early. The agreement to end his deal came ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline before being announced afterwards.

Mousinho said: "With Gavin, probably over the last week we decided it was the best thing to do. It was really amicable in terms of the best way - and we thought it was the best thing for both parties. He was absolutely fine with that, really pleased with the way things turned out."