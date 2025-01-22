Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is the subject of transfer interest from loan club Eintracht Frankfurt, however, the German side are reportedly hopeful of negotiating the Dane's asking price down.

Reports in Germany claim Eintracht are looking into the possibility of signing Kristensen on a permanent basis this summer, which would resolve the future of one of Leeds' last outstanding loan clause departees.

The right-back is unlikely to return to Elland Road even if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League this May, after a year spent with AS Roma and this season with the Frankfurt club.

The defender is valued at around 10 million Euros, which is roughly the same figure Leeds and Eintracht agreed upon last summer when inserting an option-to-buy clause in the Denmark international's loan contract.

Kristensen remains contracted to Leeds until June 2027 and while he could feasibly spend his remaining time as a United player out on loan, a clean break would suit both parties.

It is claimed Eintracht are keen to renegotiate the purchase option in Kristensen's deal with Leeds, however, United are unlikely to budge much on their valuation of the player. Given he has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, Leeds are not yet facing the realistic prospect of losing Kristensen to a pre-contract agreement or free transfer, which was the case with fellow Eintracht defender Robin Koch.

The Bundesliga club are third in Germany's top flight and currently on course for UEFA Champions League football next season. In addition, Eintracht are due to make a £70 million profit on Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush who is Manchester City's latest signing. The 25-year-old was a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg in summer 2023.

Eintracht also sold Randal Kolo Muani and Willian Pacho to Paris Saint-Germain for a combined £115 million in the past two seasons. Accounting for all transfer business over the last five campaigns, the German club are an estimated £80 million in credit.

Whilst Eintracht may not be keen to spend an eighth of that sum on 27-year-old Kristensen, Leeds do hold the cards in this particular negotiation, especially if they return to the Premier League, which is expected of them given the 56-point haul from their opening 27 Championship matches this season.