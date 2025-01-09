Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has spoken to the media with the January transfer window now in full swing.

Daniel Farke believes it would be difficult to improve his Leeds United squad in an explanation of why the club expect a quiet January transfer window.

The Whites have insisted for weeks behind the scenes that they're expecting a quiet window, a line that Farke himself repeated publicly before the window opened.

The YEP understands that a pair of attackers and a defender have been monitored and Farke admits that there are positions that he will be keeping an eye on with regards to potential additions.

But the return to fitness of key players and a desire to protect the team spirit, as well as their table-topping status, are reasons why Farke is not planning to demand more signings this month.

"First of all, because several of the really long-term injured players are back," he said. "It’s important we have Firpo back, Gruev back, Ampadu thank God back. I was a bit careful against re-injury in recent weeks but Ethan seems to be close to being back to his best already. Ilia and Junior look good in training.

“Competition and options are always good for a manager but too many options and the group being too big can divide the whole group. Too many players around who are not needed is not good for the spirit of the group.

"One of the secrets why we are the team who has won more points in the festive period, we’ve found solutions, in my experience is also the spirit within the group, the togetherness and unity, is more important than the quality when it comes to the crunch time. To overdo things makes no sense.

“We have one or two positions [for which] we’ll stay awake. If there is a new injury in next two weeks, we will change plans, but as it stands, a quiet January."

Farke says that Leeds will continue to keep a close eye on who is available in the window and if a quality difference-making option emerges then he would not say no. But he repeated concerns over January signings that made predecessor Marcelo Bielsa reticent to go shopping in the mid-season market.

"I think [we will] be proactive a bit more with the recuitment, the scouting, with our network to check what is possible," he said. "If right now in January there is a player who makes us better in a special position I would never say no.

“In January the experience is if a player is availabe there's a special situation. Either overpriced - we want to work sustainable - or coming from a long-term injury."

The German listed his current central midfield options and his centre-back depth before joking that he would not turn down Jude Bellingham or Virgil van Dijk.

"In January if never happens that this quality is there," he continued. "You get the player out for three months, then by the time he can help the season is almost over. In January I'm a bit more careful.

“If there are perhaps one or two positions where you are a bit weaker due to injury or a quality problem, speak with our key people to see if we can afford to spend some money, then I'm relying on we have the money in order to be able to spend.

“It's difficult to improve our group right now, to have a top player, top character who is affordable is always difficult. I don't ask for something that is not possible. If there is something of a bargain out of a special situation then we'll also stay awake."

In terms of outgoing movement Farke says one or two youngsters will be allowed to go on loan and Joe Gelhardt is among the group for whom such a scenario would be considered.

"Overall for me it's important that Ethan is back and seems to be pretty stable, important to have Junior and Ilia back," he said. "In general we can afford to think about one or two, younger players, sending them out on loan for their development.

“We'll discuss this internally. We can afford it. On the other hand we just have to assess how the rehab of Patrick will progress. Overall we're in a pretty good position and I expect a very quiet January."