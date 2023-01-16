Leeds United have been linked with a move for Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi in this transfer window. The 22-year-old caught the eye at the World Cup and helped Morocco reach the semi-finals. Here is a look at all the latest news regarding the Ligue 1 man....

Leeds offer

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report by Il Mattino, Leeds have lodged an ‘offer’ and their bid, believed to be in the region of €25m, has ‘surpassed’ all other suitors. The Whites have already delved into the transfer market this month to land attacker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

Other clubs in the frame

There is believed to be plenty of competition for Ounahi’s signature this winter. 90min claim fellow Premier League club Leicester City lodged a move for him earlier this month. Meanwhile, Italian duo Napoli and AC Milan are also said to be keen. Reporter Fabrizio Romano has said PSG ‘will not’ make a move for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Ounahi said?

After returning from Qatar, the Casablanca-born man gave an update on his situation and told Angers’ website: “Today, we all know that there are interested clubs. It will be a choice to make, a choice that will be important for my career and above all to make the right choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t know how it will turn out yet. Am I going to sign and leave in January? Am I going to sign, stay and help the club and leave this summer? I do not know yet. I’m waiting for the days, weeks to come to make the right choice. I am in daily contact with the President.

“To be clear with everyone, I have no preference for this or that championship because I look at the sporting project, the interest of the club but also my own. If there is a real sports project, that’s where I’ll go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How is he doing?