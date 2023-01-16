Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday with their FA Cup replay against Cardiff City at home. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley await the winner.

The Whites were beaten 2-1 away at Aston Villa in the Premier League last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club....

Competition emerges for right-back

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Leeds-linked defender Ivan Fresneda from Real Vallodolid. The right-back, who is 18-years-old, is a wanted man in England with Newcastle United also believed to be interested. According to a report by The Telegraph, he has emerged on the ‘radar’ of the Gunners as they chase down the title under Mikel Arteta.

Striker in discussions over loan move

Blackburn Rovers are in ‘talks’ over a loan move for Whites striker Joe Gelhardt, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph. The 20-year-old is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027. However, Rovers are keen to bring him in until the end of the season to bolster their attacking options as they eye promotion to the top flight.

Youngster not wanted by fellow Yorkshire club

Sheffield United are not said to be in the frame for Gelhardt’s signature. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter, who says the Blades are not believed to be showing an interest in landing the attacker this winter. Ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom has done an impressive job at Bramall Lane and his side sit 2nd in the Championship.