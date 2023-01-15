Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani issues 'rest of the season' comment after Rutter transfer
The Whites’ chief has wished selling club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim luck for the remainder of the campaign after Leeds secured the signature of Georginio Rutter
Leeds’ majority shareholder and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has taken to social networking site Twitter to thank Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim for their part in transfer negotiations which has brought 20-year-old French striker Georginio Rutter to Elland Road.
The Whites have broken their transfer record to bring Rutter to West Yorkshire, supplementing their attacking options with one of Europe’s most highly sought-after youngsters. He will join Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo Moreno, Joe Gelhardt and Willy Gnonto as options Jesse Marsch can use through the middle of his attack in the second half of the campaign.
“Thank you for your management great effort and cooperation to facilitate the deal. all the best for the rest of the season,” Radrizzani said.
A keen Twitter user, Radrizzani was burned in the summer when the Italian prematurely tweeted welcoming Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng to the club. Dieng was due to fly into Leeds-Bradford Airport but changed his mind, preferring an offer from OGC Nice instead, where he would subsequently fail a medical.
On this occasion, Radrizzani awaited official confirmation of the transfer and shared the classy message in reply to Hoffenheim’s official account bidding farewell to Rutter.