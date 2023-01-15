Leeds’ majority shareholder and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has taken to social networking site Twitter to thank Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim for their part in transfer negotiations which has brought 20-year-old French striker Georginio Rutter to Elland Road.

The Whites have broken their transfer record to bring Rutter to West Yorkshire, supplementing their attacking options with one of Europe’s most highly sought-after youngsters. He will join Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo Moreno, Joe Gelhardt and Willy Gnonto as options Jesse Marsch can use through the middle of his attack in the second half of the campaign.

“Thank you for your management great effort and cooperation to facilitate the deal. all the best for the rest of the season,” Radrizzani said.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A keen Twitter user, Radrizzani was burned in the summer when the Italian prematurely tweeted welcoming Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng to the club. Dieng was due to fly into Leeds-Bradford Airport but changed his mind, preferring an offer from OGC Nice instead, where he would subsequently fail a medical.