NEIL GREWER

Leeds did not deserve to lose at Aston Villa (supported by “expected goals” stat), but they did, and they have to stop this trend.

United need to get on the right side of the small margins that cost us. Two VAR goal decisions (one for each team) went against us and the linesman’s live decision, but each was correct.We had two decent penalty claims – we have seen them given for similar efforts! Rodrigo had a shot luckily cleared off the line but could the finish have been better?We have to stop conceding soft goals – a cute tactical foul could have prevented the first goal.

Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch (C) consoles his players after the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Leeds Utd at Villa Park (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

On a positive note Willy Gnonto shone again and Tyler Adams impressed, plus great to see Patrick Bamford score again.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

Some may have watched on Friday and said it was a step in the right direction. Others would say we’re showing the same old faults. Either way, it was another defeat in a game we were capable of winning.

Leeds were dominant throughout and should have picked up at least a point. Despite Jesse Marsch saying he was happy with the performance, they didn’t deserve anything due to their inability to defend.Villa caught Leeds out early with the simplest of breaks. It’s fair enough trying to get an early goal, but away from home it was a big risk leaving so few players back early on.The second goal didn’t kill United’s spirit, but it did take the game away from them.It was good to see Patrick Bamford return with a goal, and with the Georginio Rutter deal finally complete we’ll have more attacking options at Brentford.Marsch might say that we’re not in a relegation fight but, with a defence like this, we unfortunately are.

Man of the match: Tyler Adams.

KEITH INGHAM

It seems a little like ‘Groundhog Day’ being a Leeds fan. Nobody can fault the players’ effort but how every game they can be cut open and go behind is becoming irritating and might lead to the end of Jesse Marsch’s time at Leeds.After United went behind from their own corner – Roca getting his legs in a tangle and missing the ball – 30 seconds later Bailey put Villa ahead.After that Leeds dominated the half, had two clear penalty shouts waved away, Rodrigo denied by Moreno who cleared the ball off the line and Harrison’s shot from six yards saved by Martinez.Leeds laid siege to the Villa goal with Willy Gnonto impressing again. Incredibly after Adams was denied by Young the ball went to the other end to Bailey, the striker’s shot saved by Meslier but Buendia headed the rebound in.Gnonto then helped set up Bamford for his 100th career goal but it wasn’t enough. Another decent display but it’s results that matter and two wins out of 15 simply won’t do.

Georginio Rutter completed his record breaking transfer on Saturday but won’t be available for the FA Cup replay with Cardiff but is expected to feature in the game with Brentford.

Jesse Marsch is on thin ice with the fans so a win and progress to round four is vital for his chances of keeping them onside.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

DAVID WATKINS

I predicted defeat so I shouldn’t be disappointed but, having watched the game, I think it was another one that got away.

Leeds more than matched Villa in all but the vital aspect of conceding goals. To concede so early to a breakaway that followed a Leeds corner was yet one more example of Leeds shooting themselves in the foot. For the rest of the first half though, Leeds dominated and only a marginal offside call, some classy saves from Martinez, and sheer bad luck kept Villa’s lead intact.Villa had more of a say in the second half, largely because Leeds were plagued once again with a propensity to give the ball away at every opportunity – simple passes going astray. Villa’s second goal had an element of luck about it too.Leeds had 11 corners – Villa none – but the delivery, particularly from Jack Harrison was awful. One positive was the return of Patrick Bamford and maybe, just maybe, he can be a part of the change in fortunes we desperately need.

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

MIKE GILL

This game had so many uncomfortable but familiar elements that it seemed that Villa and United were following a script.

Firstly there was the early concession of a goal as Bailey scored after three minutes from a counter attack.United’s pain was then compounded by two unsuccessful penalty appeals, a disallowed goal and a goal-line clearance as Rodrigo shot after rounding Martinez. The Argentina goalkeeper had a fine game. Just after the hour, Buendia’s goal was judged to be offside by referee Michael Oliver but his decision was overturned by VAR.Willy Gnonto was, as usual, in the thick of all the action and the indefatigable youngster was finally rewarded as the returning Patrick Bamford slammed home his assist. The celebrations had to be muted as United searched for an unlikely late equaliser.Jesse Marsch’s recruitment continues to be backed by the Leeds board but what he really needs is a bit of better luck.

