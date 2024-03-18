Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have leapfrogged into the Championship top spot after their latest 2-0 win over Millwall. With former leaders Leicester City missing a game due to their FA Cup clash with Chelsea, Daniel Farke's side are soaking up the celebrations at the top of the pile.

At the start of the season, the primary focus for Leeds was to secure promotion back up to the Premier League but a title charge is now a very realistic achievement as well. Thanks to goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, the Whites lead the pack with 82 points as we head into the international break.

After the match former Leeds man Leigh Bromby discussed his former side's performance at Elland Road and highlighted goalscorer Gnonto as a player who has improved drastically this season.

Indeed, the £21 million-rated winger took some time to settle into this campaign and fell out of favour under Farke amid the rumours of him leaving the club. However, since February, Gnonto has let his performances in front of goal do the talking and has contributed to seven goalscoring opportunities in his last nine appearances, including two goals and an assist against Swansea.

Bromby, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, reflected on the 20-year-old's growth this season, particularly his efforts to contribute to the Whites' defence.

"He was really poor at it. He was dropped by managers because he did not track back, he just attacked. And it was fantastic because, as a fan, you watch it and you think, wow, what a talent this guy is. If you’re playing in his team, you’re thinking he’s a liability, because he’s not working for the team.

"That’s totally changed. You see him tracking back today. You see him working for the team. That comes from the manager and what he wants in place."