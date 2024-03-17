Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James celebrated the birth of his second child only a few days ago and put the icing on a memorable week with the decisive strike in Leeds' 2-0 win at Elland Road. Willy Gnonto's opener had given United a hold in the game but against a Millwall outfit that carried a threat at set-plays, their one-goal advantage remained slim throughout the second half.

That was until Georginio Rutter turned provider, taking his assists tally to 18 for the season, rolling Japhet Tanganga and cutting back from the byline to find the Welsh winger in space inside Millwall's penalty area. Taking a touch, James kept his cool and slotted through the mass of bodies and orange shirts on Matija Sarkic's goal-line - the Lions' defenders unable to prevent Leeds going top of the Championship for the first time this season.

"A lot of people said after the Huddersfield game that maybe we'll drop a few more points and we haven't," James told the YEP at full-time. "We've just got to keep this unbeaten record going towards the end of the season and keep the clean sheets coming."

The 26-year-old, who is expected to win his 50th cap for Wales this month, faces a quick turnaround before the country's crucial UEFA Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland, in which Leeds' Welsh quartet of James, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts will go up against club-mate Glen Kamara. All five have been jovial in the lead up to the fixture, but James recognises the do-or-die nature of the one-legged affair at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"We always have a joke about it, the fixture's obviously been set for a while now," James added. "All four of us have been trying to injure him for the last two months. It's friendly banter but obviously when you go into Thursday's game, you leave your friends off the pitch and it's gonna be a tough game."