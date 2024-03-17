Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table on Sunday as they eased to a 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road. The Whites were comfortable throughout the contest and goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James were enough to seal all three points and lift them above Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the table.

Here's a look at some of the winners and losers to emerge from the contest.

Winners

Archie Gray

It's been some week for the now 18-year-old. After celebrating his birthday at the start of the week, Gray was namechecked by England manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday afternoon.

That was before the youngster was included in the England U21s squad for the first time on Friday morning with the international break now upon us. He'll be heading to St George's Park in fine spirits, too, after yet another eye-catching showing at right-back for the Whites.

Millwall attempted to test Gray physically but he handled everything the Lions threw at him and then some defensively while looking the part on the ball with a number of expert touches. He covered the ground, kept Millwall's wide men quiet and showed maturity beyond his years once again.

Wilfried Gnonto

The Italian has scored six goals in Leeds' last nine league games and his effort against Millwall was a beauty, it has to be said. Carrying the ball in from the right wing, Gnonto beat his man and showed a turn of pace to get to the edge of the box before slamming the ball beyond the Millwall custodian with real force.

It was a goal that underlined Leeds' dominance in the contest, while it also summed up just where the winger is right now after a difficult first half of the season. He's flying high in confidence and it's clear that he has the potential to be a key man for Leeds over the final eight games of the season.

Dan James

James can count himself unfortunate to be out of Daniel Farke's starting XI at present. The Wales international was one of the first names on the teamsheet until he picked up an injury at the end of January, and while he only missed two league games, he has struggled to find his way back in.

He's started just one of seven games since his return to fitness, but he'll hope his performance after stepping off the bench against the Lions will be enough to give Farke some food for thought. James took his goal well, showing composure and control to bury it through a crowd of defenders and he could have had a second in the closing stages, hitting the post.

Losers

Jamie Shackleton

Daniel Farke confirmed the utilityman was fit and available for selection heading into the contest after overcoming concussion, but there was notably no place for him in the match day squad. The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, making just two league outings since September and his omission from the squad seemed to say plenty about his current standing.