Pascal Struijk says the sooner Leeds can resolve a current issue the better.

Whites star Pascal Struijk is calling for his Leeds United side to make life somewhat easier in the club’s promotion quest.

For the third game in a row, Daniel Farke’s Whites were left seeking a late breakthrough to seal all three points in Saturday’s Championship hosting of West Brom.

This time, though, unlike in the impressive comeback wins against Sheffield United and Sunderland, Leeds were unable to strike late as the visit of the Baggies ended in a 1-1 draw.

Unlike in the contests against the Black Cats and Blades, Leeds went ahead against Tony Mowbray’s side through Junior Firpo’s ninth-minute header only for a West Brom header from Darnell Furlong to draw the Baggies level just before the break.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk saluted the fact that this time his side had gone ahead but called on his team to now finish sides off and not be depending on late winners.

Pressed on whether needing a late breakthrough for a third game in a row was too much of an ask, Struijk declared: "I feel like that shouldn't be a general thing.

“The fact that it happens is really good from us, it shows that we are ready and fit, 90 minutes long.

“But the quicker we can finish games off the better for us.

“I think the fact that we went up 1-0 was really good but a little bit unfortunate that we gave it away after."