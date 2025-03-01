Leeds took on West Brom in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s winning run was ended as Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Championship visitors West Brom ended in a 1-1 draw.

The table-topping Whites put themselves on course for a sixth-straight league win when Junior Firpo headed Daniel Farke’s side in front from a superb Dan James cross with just nine minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom, though, continually looked a threat and the Baggies drew level with a headed goal themselves six minutes before the interval as Darnell Furlong arrived at the back post with a looping header to convert from a John Swift free-kick.

Leeds were then roared on in another Elland Road cauldron of noise after the break but West Brom gave as good as they got and only heroics from Whites centre-back Joe Rodon saved Leeds deep in second half stoppage through brilliant tackles on Tom Fellows and Daryl Dike in a Baggies counter.

Victory would have sent Leeds eight points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and established a ten-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley but having played a game more.

Instead, the result left the Whites six points ahead of the Blades and eight ahead of the Clarets but with both sides having a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds made a bright start and James curled an effort just wide of the left hand post after latching on to a cutback from Jayden Bogle who had got himself to the byline.

But the Baggies quickly looked a threat themselves and Tony Mowbray's side squandered a big chance one minute later as Swift dragged a shot just wide of the post after being picked out by Isaac Price who had raced away down the right.

Leeds punished the visitors by going ahead just two minutes later as Firpo again found the back of the net with a header, this time from a beautiful James cross from the left flank.

DFarke's side looked to press for a second but the Whites were wasteful in possession and with the few chances that came their way, Ao Tanaka swiping at thin air when arriving at the back post looking to convert from a Joe Rothwell corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom, meanwhile, remained a threat and a very neat move led to Adam Armstrong being slipped in but Pascal Struijk was able to clear the striker's attempt to dink a finish over Meslier.

Nevertheless, the Baggies were looking dangerous and Mowbray's men drew level six minutes before the interval as Leeds failed to clear a free-kick awarded for a foul by Struijk.

From the right side of the pitch, Swift swung in a neat delivery which sailed towards the back post where Furlong arrived behind Bogle to send a looping header over Meslier into the right corner of the net.

The two sides entered the half-time break all square at one apiece and Leeds quickly had two good chances after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a flowing move, Piroe teed up Manor Solomon in the box but the winger's shot after cutting back inside was deflected over the bar for corner.

From the corner, Rothwell's delivery picked out James who produced a fine leap to win a header but only to send his effort over the bar.

From another corner which was cleared, a rocket of a shot from Solomon was blocked by ex-Whites man Kyle Bartley as the Baggies held firm whilst remaining a threat on the break.

The fantastic Elland Road crowd were again doing their bit, roaring Leeds on in another cauldron of noise but the Baggies continued to survive, another Solomon shot deflected over and James later firing straight at keeper Wildsmith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fantastic Baggies block, this time from Jayson Molumby, then stopped another rocket of a drive from Tanaka in its tracks.

But West Brom still remained a threat themselves and a huge Baggies chance was squandered in the 70th minute as a cross from the left picked out Furlong who could only send his header over the bar to gasps of relief inside LS11.

Whites boss Farke then made his first change with 18 minutes left as Mateo Joseph was brought on for Aaronson. Within just one minute of coming on, Joseph burst into the penalty area through a mazy run but saw his rising shot cannon back off the crossbar.

At the other end, Mikey Johnston worked space for a shot on the edge of the area but Meslier got down well to smother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second Leeds change followed as Willy Gnonto was brought on to replace Solomon as the Elland Road crowd continued to roar on their side in the hope of another late show victory.

But this time there was to be no late twist and indeed only heroics from Whites centre back Rodon prevented West Brom from bagging a late winner, substitute Tom Fellows racing clear but tackled by Rodon who then somehow cleared whilst laying grounded to also thwart Daryl Dike on the follow up.

That meant there was still time for Leeds to bag a winner but the final chance in the fourth and final minute of added time saw James smash a fierce shot into the side netting after patient build up play around the box.

Leeds United v West Brom: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon (Solomon 79), Aaronson (Joseph 73), Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani.