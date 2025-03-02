Leeds United were always going to come back down to earth but as bumps go a draw with West Brom wasn't even the biggest felt by the Whites on Saturday.

The squad's arrival at Elland Road was delayed after the team coach sustained some damage just prior to departure from the hotel. Parked buses have been an issue for Daniel Farke at times during his tenure but this was something new to contend with on matchday. An unscheduled change to the routine would be at least a minor irritation for the Leeds boss for he is a creature of habit. The devil is in the detail and each one has to be just so. Leeds' processes on and off the pitch have underpinned a 16-game unbeaten streak but even if the day did not go exactly to plan, it was fine.

Sure, a 1-1 draw after going ahead inside 10 minutes is a little deflating when you've experienced the highest of highs in the last two games but zooming out reveals a bigger picture of seven points from nine against three promotion rivals. Even if the emotional fall was from a great height, the landing was cushioned by the position Leeds have got themselves into in recent weeks.

A rip-roaring start to the game and a Junior Firpo header suggested Leeds were simply going to carry on where they left off at Bramall Lane. Daniel James found himself on the left flank and curled in a beautiful ball that Firpo defly glanced into the net for his second headed goal in two games. Late arrival be damned, Leeds were back in routine.

But the biggest clue that the devil was to be in the details was Farke's body language. Despite controlling the vast majority of the first 15 minutes - a John Swift shot past the post was the best of it for the visitors - something or someone was irking the manager. He was turning to remonstrate with his bench about that something or someone. He was flapping his arms out wide and against his body. He was barking orders and complaints towards his team. A pursuit of perfection has been driving Leeds but it wasn't just that they weren't picking the best passes or playing them as precisely as they can, it was Farke's knowledge of just how problematic West Brom could be for his side if given half a chance.

And so with Leeds lacking tidiness in their execution and decision making, the Baggies did get a foothold and did cause problems for Leeds. They played some smart stuff, showed a serious ambition to get forward and created opportunities. Firpo played Adam Armstrong onside and both Illan Meslier and Jayden Bogle had to get something on the striker's effort to take the sting out of it before Pascal Struijk cleared from the goalmouth.

That, or their manager's increasingly animated behaviour on the touchline should have been a wake-up call but instead Leeds fell asleep completely, left Darnell Furlong all alone at the back post and he claimed the first headed goal against the Whites this season. It was every bit as rare a sight as Leeds going down the Elland Road tunnel looking like the second best side.

The start to the second half was brighter for Leeds. A flowing move ended in Manor Solomon's shot being deflected over the top and James, of all people, rose to head Joe Rothwell's corner over the bar.

Slowly but surely Leeds did what Leeds do and assumed control of proceedings, building momentum as they went. Bogle's shot was blocked, Solomon's shot was deflected over. James' shot was blocked, Ao Tanaka's shot was deflected wide. It wasn't vintage Leeds but it was enough to suggest they could replicate their late, late shows against Sunderland and the Blades.

Having got far too little out of Brenden Aaronson, whose recent dry patch has seen him score just once in 11 outings, Farke turned to Mateo Joseph off the bench. The Spaniard did more inside a minute, offensively speaking, than the American managed in 72. A surging run down the left that just kept going and going took him into the area and his near-post effort flashed off the top of the crossbar.

The season has been one of frustration for Joseph, after much early promise. This substitute cameo was a little bit like that because after such a bright start he managed to roll his ankle and spent several minutes running if off, unable to maintain his momentum. As for Leeds, they could have both lost it and won it in the very final minutes. Tom Fellows raced away on a counter, requiring defensive heroics from Joe Rodon who fell into one last-ditch tackle and then completed another from his knees. At the other end Bogle played in James and he seared a shot into the sidenetting. Because it could have gone either way, a draw did not feel unjust for either side.

West Brom boss Tony Mowbray valued any kind of positive result at a ground where so many, including teams above his, have failed to get one. Farke felt his side went through an important experience in realising they have to be spot on and not too lost in enjoying themselves to go through the processes with the necessary attention to detail. Neither manager had any real complaint about the result and each recognised its importance in the bigger picture. By full-time Farke, as ever, was a picture of composure and though he did not sugarcoat anything he was able to pick out a positive or two, because he knows it was just a bump and not a bruising one. Seven points from nine against top six sides is promotion form. Seventeen unbeaten is title-challenging form. The wheels on the bus are not falling off, they’re just back on the ground.