Sunderland v Leeds United injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts

The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Leeds United's trip to Championship rivals Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Leeds United face a difficult test of their promotion credentials when they make the relatively short trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night. Despite being managerless following the departure of Tony Mowbray last week, the Black Cats moved back into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds were in the process of boosting their own promotion prospects at the same time as goals from Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James helped Daniel Farke's men to a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers that kept them in third place in the table.

Both Farke and Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds are contending with a number of key injuries ahead of the meeting at the Stadium of Light and both managers are also awaiting news on several players that are approaching a return to fitness. Ahead of the game, the YEP takes a look at the selection issues facing both sides ahead of a crucial promotion clash.

1 . OUT: Jay Matete (Sunderland) He's been injured since pre-season, and required surgery for a knee injury. Matete is back in training but Tuesday will come too soon. Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Timothee Pembele (Sunderland) The French right-back hasn't played a competitive match since March after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. A return is close but Saturday's game at Bristol City is a more likely target. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Aji Alese (Sunderland) Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The pre-Christmas clash with Coventry could be his target. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . OUT: Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last five games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the meeting with Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

5 . OUT: Corry Evans (Sunderland) Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in January and is not expected to return until sometime around the new year. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales