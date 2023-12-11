Sunderland v Leeds United injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts
The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Leeds United's trip to Championship rivals Sunderland on Tuesday night.
Leeds United face a difficult test of their promotion credentials when they make the relatively short trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night. Despite being managerless following the departure of Tony Mowbray last week, the Black Cats moved back into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.
Leeds were in the process of boosting their own promotion prospects at the same time as goals from Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James helped Daniel Farke's men to a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers that kept them in third place in the table.
Both Farke and Sunderland interim manager Mike Dodds are contending with a number of key injuries ahead of the meeting at the Stadium of Light and both managers are also awaiting news on several players that are approaching a return to fitness. Ahead of the game, the YEP takes a look at the selection issues facing both sides ahead of a crucial promotion clash.