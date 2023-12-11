Leeds United have gained a new international upon a Whites attacker starting for a South American side after a country switch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London-born Ian Poveda received a call-up to the Colombia international squad for December friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States, the Whites winger qualifying to play for the South American side through his father Omar.

Poveda is a former England youth international but the 23-year-old completed his international switch by starting Sunday night’s friendly against Venezuela in which his side enjoyed a 1-0 victory due to an Andres Fero own goal four minutes before the break.