Leeds United gain new international as attacker starts for South American side on country switch
and live on Freeview channel 276
London-born Ian Poveda received a call-up to the Colombia international squad for December friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States, the Whites winger qualifying to play for the South American side through his father Omar.
Poveda is a former England youth international but the 23-year-old completed his international switch by starting Sunday night’s friendly against Venezuela in which his side enjoyed a 1-0 victory due to an Andres Fero own goal four minutes before the break.
Poveda, who represented England at every level from under-16s to under-20s, played 80 minutes before being taken off.