Sunderland star makes new manager claim ahead of Leeds United visit
Sunderland are still without a permanent manager after the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week
Sunderland's weekend goal hero Dan Ballard has insisted that it's business as usual for the Black Cats as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light, with an interim boss at the helm.
Mike Dodds took charge on Saturday as Sunderland battled to a 2-1 victory over West Brom, following Tony Mowbray's sacking last week, and the former Birmingham City academy manager is expected to carry that on for the Whites' visit on Tuesday night.
While Sunderland's players have been speaking of their respect for the job that Mowbray did during his time at the club, which included taking them into the play-offs last season, there is a feeling in the camp that they can make it into the top six again come the end of the campaign and that ambition won't be derailed because of the current lack of a permanent boss.
“It’s not really been mentioned to be honest," said Ballard when asked by Sunderland Echo if who the new manager will be has been spoken about by the squad. "Doddsy has stepped up and there has been a lot of information so we haven’t really had time as players to discuss it. It is up to those above whoever they appoint. It is out of our control, we will just deal with what comes.”
On the managerial change itself, Ballard said: “I think as a group of players we all really got on well with [Mowbray]. He’s just a really down to earth good guy. There was a little bit of disappointment because he gave his all in his time here so we all wish him well in the future.”
Dodds himself maintains that a play-off spot is obtainable for the Black Cats, who are currently just inside those places on goal difference, ahead of Cardiff and Hull who are also both on 30 points.
He said: "Was it realistic that last year we came in the top six? We did it, so it’s achievable. Is it realistic that Luton are in the Premier League with their budget? It can be done. But one thing I’ll say about this football club – I wasn’t here four or five years ago when it wasn’t as positive – is that they’re not going to deviate from what they believe is right. They are really clear and focused on how they want to run the football club. I think that’s pretty evident."