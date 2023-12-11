Sunderland are still without a permanent manager after the sacking of Tony Mowbray last week

Sunderland's Dan Ballard has been speakig about the manager situation ahead of taking on Leeds United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland's weekend goal hero Dan Ballard has insisted that it's business as usual for the Black Cats as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light, with an interim boss at the helm.

Mike Dodds took charge on Saturday as Sunderland battled to a 2-1 victory over West Brom, following Tony Mowbray's sacking last week, and the former Birmingham City academy manager is expected to carry that on for the Whites' visit on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland's players have been speaking of their respect for the job that Mowbray did during his time at the club, which included taking them into the play-offs last season, there is a feeling in the camp that they can make it into the top six again come the end of the campaign and that ambition won't be derailed because of the current lack of a permanent boss.

“It’s not really been mentioned to be honest," said Ballard when asked by Sunderland Echo if who the new manager will be has been spoken about by the squad. "Doddsy has stepped up and there has been a lot of information so we haven’t really had time as players to discuss it. It is up to those above whoever they appoint. It is out of our control, we will just deal with what comes.”

On the managerial change itself, Ballard said: “I think as a group of players we all really got on well with [Mowbray]. He’s just a really down to earth good guy. There was a little bit of disappointment because he gave his all in his time here so we all wish him well in the future.”

Dodds himself maintains that a play-off spot is obtainable for the Black Cats, who are currently just inside those places on goal difference, ahead of Cardiff and Hull who are also both on 30 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad