Leeds United's place in Championship form table v Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton and Sunderland

Here, we run through the Championship form table over the last ten games in reverse order, starting from United’s 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City on the first Saturday of October which itself followed a midweek 1-0 triumph against visiting Queens Park Rangers .

United’s last defeat arrived 12 games ago in the 3-1 reverse at Southampton. But here is how the table looks based on the last ten ahead of Tuesday night’s return to action at Sunderland which Leeds are approaching seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight adrift of leaders Leicester City.