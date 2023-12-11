Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's place in Championship form table v Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton and Sunderland

Leeds United remain in third place in the Championship standings – but the division’s form table has a different look to it.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:52 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT

Here, we run through the Championship form table over the last ten games in reverse order, starting from United’s 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City on the first Saturday of October which itself followed a midweek 1-0 triumph against visiting Queens Park Rangers.

United’s last defeat arrived 12 games ago in the 3-1 reverse at Southampton. But here is how the table looks based on the last ten ahead of Tuesday night’s return to action at Sunderland which Leeds are approaching seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight adrift of leaders Leicester City.

Points: 7. Goal difference: -4.

1. 24th: Millwall

Points: 7. Goal difference: -4. Photo: Alex Pantling

Points: 8. Goal difference: -9.

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Points: 8. Goal difference: -9. Photo: George Wood

Points: 8. Goal difference: -8.

3. 22nd: Birmingham City

Points: 8. Goal difference: -8. Photo: Nick Potts

Points: 9. Goal difference: -8.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Points: 9. Goal difference: -8. Photo: Tim Markland

Points: 11. Goal difference: -6.

5. 20th: Huddersfield Town

Points: 11. Goal difference: -6. Photo: George Wood

Points: 11. Goal difference: -5.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Points: 11. Goal difference: -5. Photo: Harry Trump

