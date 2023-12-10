The draw is on offer at 13-5 and Leeds are responsible for the first seven players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 11-2. The division's top three all won at the weekend, keeping Leeds seven points adrift of the division's automatic promotion places despite a haul of 19 points from the club's last possible 21.

But the bookmakers believe that second-placed Ipswich Town could have a problem in midweek when they visit tenth-placed Watford. Ipswich are favourites for Tuesday night's clash at Vicarage Road but only just at 7-5 against a Watford side who are 2-1. The draw is available at 12-5. Leaders Leicester City are in action on Wednesday night meaning that Leeds would definitely close the gap to the Foxes to just five points with victory against Sunderland. Yet the bookmakers confidently expect Leicester to win again in midweek by seeing off Wednesday night's sixth-bottom visitors Millwall who are 8-1 shots for their clash at the King Power. Leicester are heavy odds on at 4-11 and the draw is as big as 4-1. Fourth-placed Southampton, who have now fallen three points behind Leeds, visit Coventry City the same night. The Saints are marginal favourites at 31-20 against a Sky Blues side at 9-5. The draw is 5-2.