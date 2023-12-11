Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 2-0 win at Ewood Park including a Whites ‘keeper wish, praise for a growing star and a confident shout ahead of United’s next task following 19 points out of a last possible 21.

NEIL GREWER

Not the best team performance this one but Leeds came away from Blackburn with three points, a clean sheet and the away kit hoodoo broken (plus most of the travelling hordes avoided the Lancashire rain!). The game was never comfortable until the second goal as Blackburn posed a threat for most of the 90 minutes, winning numerous corners which, thankfully, the defence dealt with – but only just at times.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QUALITY: Of players like Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, centre, the difference in Saturday's Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers, the Whites winger pictured putting his side 2-0 up and en route to victory at Ewood Park. Photo by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier was required on several occasions but, thankfully, his confidence is being restored and he held firm. Leeds did give the ball away too easily and were guilty of wanting too many passes in the opposition box. I also believe Meslier is getting a little over confident with his last-second passing when pressed. I would prefer a bit more of a safety-first approach, especially when Leeds are winning the game.

I’m giving my man-of-the-match award to Pascal Struijk for a solid performance with no mistakes and good use of the ball in possession following a few mistakes in previous games. He could have done no more and certainly is growing into the captaincy role.

Man of the match: Pascal Struijk.

ANDY RHODES

With Leeds currently two steps into a tough run of fixtures, they are, so far, handling them confidently. While Leeds didn’t have it all their own way in this weekend’s game against Blackburn, they ultimately came out on top to continue their chase of the top two. Recent United games have seen both sides control a half each but, at Ewood Park, it was much more balanced.

Rovers were able to control much of the ball in both halves until Leeds found the back of the net. Until Dan James scored the opener, the game looked in the balance but the best Championship sides find a way, and Leeds managed it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without the quality of James, Summerville, Rutter and Piroe, United might not have won that game, however. It was a plus to see Djed Spence fitting seamlessly in at left-back. As more options become available to Daniel Farke, it will cause greater worries for the sides around him. As far as starts to December go, this has been outstanding.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

DAVID WATKINS

That’s as clinical a performance as we have seen from the Mighty Whites – not always the better team but, for once, when the chances came we put them away. Blackburn huffed and puffed and looked every bit a top-half side but they lacked the quality we possess with the likes of Piroe, Rutter, Summerville and Dan James.

When any of those have the ball in forward areas, you just expect something to happen. From a meagre eight goal attempts, we got half of them on target whereas the home side had 12 and found the target only twice. When they did get through, Illan Meslier was supreme although I do wish he’d catch the ball more often rather than punch it away!

Roared on by 7,700 Leeds fans, the atmosphere was excellent and there felt an inevitability about Leeds scoring and a probability that Blackburn wouldn’t. The two goals were expertly converted – the first by James after quality work by Georginio and the second a terrific give and go by Archie Gray feeding Cree Summerville who again finished with a delightful little dink. Quality, quality, quality when it mattered.

Man of the match: Every last one of the Leeds team!

KEITH INGHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did it! Leeds, for the first time since playing Brentford in 2022, won wearing an non-white kit. The 2-0 win over Blackburn was not without a scare or two but it kept them on the ‘coat tails’ of the top two who also won.

Not surprisingly, Daniel Farke kept faith with the XI that started against Middlesbrough. The only changes were on the bench with Gelhardt and Joseph coming in for Bamford and Poveda. It’s maybe not a surprise that Leeds’ scorers were Daniel James, in the first half, set up by Georginio and, in the second half, Crysencio Summerville – a guarantee of the three points with a goal that was superbly made.

Archie Gray coming infield, finding Georginio who returned the ball to the youngster. The full-back found Summerville and the winger finished the move with a flick past the keeper. A joy to watch. Meslier made one important stop, the defence was superb and although both Ampadu and Kamara faded a little in the second half they were very impressive. If Georginio could find his shooting boots he’d also been amongst the scorers.

Men of the Match: Daniel James, six goals in seven, and Pascal Struijk at the back.

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disciplined and controlled performance saw United add to their mounting points tally with the 2-0 win at Blackburn. The early victory didn't affect Leicester or Ipswich, however, who both won but, with the season moving towards the halfway point, it was still a precious three points. We were treated to two fine goals with two quality assists and, for once, it felt as if United were in control.

Georginio Rutter shrugged off a number of challenges before releasing Dan James down the right. The little Welshman still had a bit of work to do but found the far corner with a superb strike. Nearly 50 minutes later, Archie Gray weaved his way down the pitch before picking out Crysencio Summerville who evaded the desperate attempts of Leopold Wahlstedt to score United's second.

But, for a short period after half-time, the Whites had a firm grip on the proceedings and, after the second goal, the game was won. A tough trip to Sunderland is next as the relentless juggernaut of the Championship rolls on but, with chance-creation and finishing of this quality, United should be confident.